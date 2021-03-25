The City of Thunder Bay will be looking for community input for redeveloping Dease Park.
Dease Pool was demolished last year after the city deemed the pool was too old to save.
City council voted to proceed to redevelop the site.
Kelly Robertson, general manager of the city’s community services, told council that during an engagement process in the fall of 2019, more than 82 per cent of respondents indicated that they want the City of Thunder Bay and its partners to continue programming through Dease Park assets, especially for children, youths and families.
