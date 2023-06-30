Many options to celebrate on Canada Day

Three Lakehead Public Schools were recipients of a portion of $230,000 in funding made possible by a partnership between the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association (CTMA) and the Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE).
The funds, which were used to purchase precision machining equipment, were made possible through the province’s new Skills Development Fund, which is aimed to help unions, Indigenous centres, and industry associations with funding to build new training centres or upgrade and convert existing facilities into new training centres with state-of-the-art equipment and technology.
Robert Cattle, executive director of the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association, says in looking for initiatives aimed at helping the precision metal industry, their group is focused on secondary school classroom machine shops.
“I can walk into machine shop classes throughout Ontario, and 99 per cent of the time I see equipment that is 50 years old, that is broken and that is not being used and allowed to deteriorate over decades,” Cattle said. “We really wanted to bring forward an initiative to help the high school teachers get some new machines in their classroom because it’s very expensive to buy them.”
He says there are many teachers who are passionate about bringing the industry focus to the students, but they don’t have any equipment or the support to acquire it.
Cattle said their organization partnered with the Ontario Council for Technology Education and came up with a program called Career Ready, which is the stream the funding came through.
“The majority of high school students have no idea about a career within the precision metal industry and these are really good careers,” he said. “We have to find a way to expose this technology to them and that’s why we’re strongly focusing on trying to buy machines for high schools because the technology has changed so dramatically.”
Roger Drcar, Specialist High Skills Major program co-ordinator and recruiter for the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, says because of the need for skilled and machining trades workers, this exposure and training on the new equipment for students is vital for them. Typically, the school boards can’t afford the high costs.
“But it’s this equipment that the students need when embarking on a machining career and will (eventually) come across in the industry,” Drcar said. “Having that exposure at a younger age will give them that edge so that they are coming in with some experience. They’re definitely not going to be experts at it, but they will have the basic knowledge so that they can develop their skills in an apprenticeship. And that’s the whole idea of an apprenticeship.”
Drcar said each of the three recipient schools, Westgate CVI, Superior CVI, and Hammarskjold High School applied for the funding. Two of these schools are part of the High Skills Major Programming for Manufacturing, where students spend grades 11 and 12 in the program. Co-op placements are a requirement and result in certification and a special seal on the graduate’s diploma ensuring they have met all the certification requirements.
Meanwhile, Cattle says they have put machines in 57 high schools from Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, and Manitoulin Island, to Ottawa, Belleville, and the GTA.
“This year we’re targeting another 30 high schools with the funding that we have, and we might be able to do 37,” he said.
He added that 137 Ontario high schools applied for the 30 funding positions.
Many options to celebrate on Canada Day
The Chronicle-Journal
Thunder Bay residents have a variety of ways to celebrate Canada Day on Saturday.
The city is hosting free activities and entertainment for the day at Marina Park and Fort William First Nation will be holding its annual Summer Pow Wow. The powwow runs from Friday through to Sunday on Mount McKay with the traditional feast set for Saturday at 5 p.m.
Fort William Historical Park is hosting family-friendly Canada Day activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Red Lion Smokehouse is hosting its annual Canada Day Persian eating contest at 3 p.m.
The waterfront activities will begin with a sunrise ceremony at dawn near the tai chi park.
And starting at 3 p.m., there will be two stages filled with performances from dance, music and improv. Food vendors and artisans will also be on site along with other programming, games and activities.
The city is also including educational activities around learning about and celebrating diversity and finding ways to come tighter as a community.
Cinema 5 Skatepark will also be on site offering skateboard lessons with equipment for youth to borrow and the splash pad will be open for use.
There will also be free parking at the Waterfront Parkade on Court Street from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
No personal fireworks, alcohol, smoking or vaping are permitted at Marina Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.