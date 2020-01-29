A crisis continues in northern remote First Nation communities as families are helplessly seeing their children die.
Sol Mamakwa, MPP for the Kiiwetinoong riding in Sioux Lookout, visited Thunder Bay last week to make a presentation during the standing committee on finance and economic affairs’ pre-budget consultations. Mamakwa, who is working to find solutions for youth mental health issues in northern communities, says during this past holiday season there were a “significant” amount of youths who committed suicide in remote communities.
“One of the things we are trying to impress upon with this government and with the depositions that we have been hearing, from all levels . . . is the lack of mental health services . . . and how do we work together and move forward in addressing these issues,” he said. “We have to have a newer strategy or a First Nations anti-suicide strategy and work together towards that. We cannot continue to have 12 and 13-year-olds die by suicide.”
