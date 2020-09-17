A new map covers 1,100 kilometres of a canoe, hiking and cycling route, highlighting the trail between Fort William Historical Park through Northern Ontario and into Whiteshell Provincial Park in Manitoba.
Released by the Path of the Paddle Association on Wednesday, the map takes its users along Lake Superior and heads into La Verendrye Provincial Park and Quetico Provincial Park, goes up through Atikokan to Dryden and on through Vermilion Bay, through Kenora and north up the Winnipeg River ending in Manitoba.
“We needed to have a proper map to share with people for them to plan trips,” says Clara Butikofer, chairwoman of the Path of the Paddle Association.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
