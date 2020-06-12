A dozen Marathon small businesses have taken advantage of a new municipal economic relief fund to help them ride out the negative economic storm caused by the coronavirus.
At its first meeting last week, a town relief fund committee approved a combined total of $43,000 to restaurants, hair salons, private health services and other businesses with less than 15 employees.
Three businesses received the maximum allowable amount of $5,000. The lowest amount awarded was $1,000.
“Our local businesses are the backbone of our local economy and have our full support,” Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas said Wednesday in a news release.
“These funds will help them bounce back from COVID-19.”
The fund was created last month when the town set aside $100,000 to get it started.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.