Marathon town council is to vote on a proposed seasonal boat-launch pass that’s about a third of the cost that was floated last month.
If approved at Monday’s meeting, a “reasonable” seasonal pass will cost boaters $60, compared to about $200 that was proposed earlier.
A management report said council wasn’t happy with the original proposed fee schedule “and requested administration review the fee structure and bring back a report with other options.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
