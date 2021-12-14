A 23-year-old Marathon man was charged with three offences on Friday afternoon — including impaired driving while classified as a novice driver — following a lone-vehicle crash near the town.
Provincial police said when officers went to the crash site on Highway 17 about five kilometres west of town, the vehicle’s driver had left the scene. The vehicle had went off the roadway and struck a guard rail, police said.
When officers located the driver a short time later, he was found to be uninjured, but failed a roadside sobriety test, a provincial news release said Sunday.
In addition to the impaired-driving offence, Alexander Deschamps-McWatch was charged with having a blood-alcohol reading of more than 80 milligrams and failing to report an accident, the release said.
Deschamps-McWatch, who has been released from custody, is to appear in Marathon court on Jan. 20, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
