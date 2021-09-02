The Town of Marathon has filled two senior positions at a time when some Northern municipalities struggle to attract qualified department managers.
Rebecca Merritt has been appointed the municipality’s bylaw enforcement officer effective Sept. 13, the town said Wednesday in a news release
Merritt is a Lakehead University graduate who previously worked for Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corp. as a planning forester, the release said. It’s believed she’s the first woman to hold the bylaw enforcement position.
Also appointed is Stephanie Vezina as the town’s chief building official. Vezina, who holds an advanced Confederation College diploma in architectural technology, is a certified engineering technician and technologist, the release said.
Vezina starts her new job on Sept. 27.
“Finding skilled and qualified people is extremely challenging in today’s current work environment,” Marathon chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski said in the news release.
“We are fortunate to have these two talented individuals joining our municipal team and contributing to our municipality.”
