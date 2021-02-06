Marathon’s curbside recycling program may soon come to an end over concerns about ballooning costs, but residents will still be able to take some recyclable materials to a downtown waste transfer station.
According to the municipality, the annual cost of operating the curbside program is slated to steeply rise to $320,000 this year, an increase of nearly 60 per cent compared to 2020.
The town attributes the spike to a new fee structure by its recycling contractor, GFL Environmental inc.
