Marathon homeowners will pay on average $45 more for local property
taxes this year under a low-key budget that attempts to adapt to the
fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Town council on Monday approved a $4.9-million budget, which will hike
property taxes by two per cent on average while featuring no major
capital projects.
The pandemic “has resulted in significant change to the operations of
the municipality,” a management report noted.
Among the impacts are reduced revenue from investments and penalties on
outstanding taxes, and a drop in golfing and camping fees.
“The overall objective of the budget is to maintain the current level
of goods and services while keeping any increase to the tax levy to a
minimum,” the report said.
On the plus side, the report said, ice at the local hockey rink will
still be available in August as usual.
It also said the pool may open in early September and seven per cent of
properties will see their taxes decrease by about $20.
The owner of a three-bedroom bungalow in the town pays about $2,000 in
property taxes.
A budget report noted that the residential property class, which
comprises 57 per cent of the town’s total assessment value, has risen
by six per cent.
The town, which has an indoor pool, nine-hole golf course and indoor
hockey rink, is to spend about $1.2 million on recreation this year,
about the same as in 2019, according to a budget report.
The town continues to plan for a projected $6.6-million public works
garage by earmarking $100,000 in the 2020 budget “so that final
engineering and architectural design can be completed this year,” said
town chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski.
Later this year, the town is to request bids for a new fire pumper
truck, expected to cost about $625,000. In the 2020 budget, $140,000
was put aside for a down payment on the truck.
The municipality also budgeted $45,000 for a new bylaw enforcement
vehicle and $25,000 for a new camera system in the council chambers at
town hall.
Taxpayers are going to spend a lot less for cultural services this year
— $123,000 compared to $170,000 in 2019 – with the museum and library
both taking funding reductions.
The library remains closed due to the coronavirus. The town is in the
process of establishing a new board of directors for the library,
following last month’s resignations.
Meanwhile, taxpayers are to pay less for the cost of town hall
administration — a drop down to $1.2 million compared to $1.5 million
in 2019, according to a budget report.
But the cost of policing is to spike to $758,000 this year, compared to
$668,000 in 2019, the report said.
Marathon contracts out policing to the Ontario Provincial Police. This
fall, police are expected to move into a new Peninsula Road detachment
being built by the province near the entrance to the golf course.
