The Town of Marathon has cancelled the 2020 version of the July 1 Canada Day celebrations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Rick Dumas on Friday called the decision “unfortunate” but “necessary” to ensure social distancing requirements continue to prevent the spread of the virus.
Fireworks are also cancelled, but the municipality left open the possibility of putting them on in the fall, pending a review of the coronavirus situation at that time.
The good news is that the town’s Peninsula Harbour boat launch is set to open on Wednesday, although the area will be open only to anglers. Social distancing requirements are to apply, the municipality said.
More information is available on the town’s website at marathon.ca.
