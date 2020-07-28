A large tugboat leaning precipitously to one side on a Marathon public beach has become a “blight” and a “public safety hazard” and needs to be removed.
So says the Town of Marathon, which earlier this month applied to Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice for an order that would allow the municipality to dispose of the 140-tonne vessel, possibly having it dismantled
“The (Peninsula) tugboat is not part of the (town’s) plans moving forward,” town chief administrator Daryl Skworchinski says in an affidavit filed with the court. “It is merely taking up space next to a public boat launch and devolving into a blight on the community’s image.”
