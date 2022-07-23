The Town of Marathon is to receive about $4,200 in monthly rent and $80,000 in annual property taxes through the lease of a camp for mining and construction workers.
Generation Mining will lease the Stevens Avenue camp for a period covering July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, with an option of extending the lease on a month-to-month basis, a town management report said.
The camp was previously used by an Alberta construction company involved with the installation of a new high-voltage power line between Thunder Bay and Wawa. The line is now up and running.
A proposed palladium and copper mine put forward by Toronto-based Generation Mining is being reviewed by an independent environmental panel appointed by the provincial and federal governments.
If approved, the mine would create 375 jobs a short drive from Marathon.
