The Thunder Bay Country Market was a welcome bit of normalcy on Wednesday as the city ground to a halt to help in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The market was allowed to reopen on Saturday with a limited number of venders taking part and has been deemed an essential business.
Organizers counted 240 people come through the doors with people practising social distancing, and having access to a handwashing station as customers entered the building.
“I consider the Thunder Bay Country Market your local food hub now,” said Kim Milne, acting manager.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.