Preparing the site

Goods and Co Market is expected to open in the former Eaton’s department store in late summer.

 Scott Mackay

When Maelyn Hurley took her first look inside the former Eaton’s building on Red River Road, it looked like a scene from a post-apocalyptic movie.

The space, which had been previously used as a call centre, looked “like everyone all of a sudden got up and walked away from their desks or something,” said Hurley. “It was a bizarre scene. It looked like everything got deserted.”

Hurley announced plans last fall for an urban boutique style marketplace, named Goods and Co Market, for the building which was once home to an Eaton’s department store.

