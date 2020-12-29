Rumours circulating about the tentative closure of the Thunder Bay Country Market are just that — rumours.
Al Law, president of the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition, says in a recent meeting with the market board, that rumours of termination of their lease couldn’t be further from the truth.
“They wanted to clarify a rumour that when their lease is up — it’s up — and we already have another tenant,” said Law. “I said ‘No. . . . The Country Market is full bore.”
