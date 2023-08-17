The Thunder Bay and District Entrepreneur Centre, which is an arm of the Community Economic Development Commission, is spotlighting six new entrepreneurs that have come through the Summer Company program.
The enterprising folks will showcase their businesses during the first Summer Company Market Day at Goods and Co. on Friday.
Kirsten Kabernick, project co-ordinator with the entrepreneur centre, says the Summer Company program is designed for those aged 15 to 29 who want to start a summer business.
“We provide them a lot of training, guidance, mentorship and funding to launch that business,” Kabernick said.
Previously and through the pandemic, program participants were showcased in a trade show-style event at Staples where they would provide information about their business.
“We had done a market last year outside, which was really great because the clients were able to actually sell to customers as well as provide information on their business,” Kabernick said.
“This year, we decided instead of joining someone else’s market that we would try to host our own. So we’re hosting a Summer Company market in Goods and Co..”
It will be an opportunity for the participants to share information about their business and sell to customers that are coming through.
Patrons will be able to learn about and purchase the goods and services, which include flower bouquets, Mexican cuisine, wellness products such as candles and body scrubs, and artwork and dog wellness products.
Entrepreneur Avery Brodeur, a high school student, has a well-established super nutrient dog food topper business that is veterinarian approved and registered with Service Ontario.
“The program really helped me establish my business because they set me up with a local mentor who helped me with logos and designs,” Brodeur said. “They provided us with different workshops and they also gave us some financial support in helping start up our business. I am an official business and I’m hoping to continue it and make sales through my website and different social media platforms.”
Brodeur will be at the Summer Company Market Day with her product.
Kabernick pointed out how important it is for entrepreneurs to have this type of exposure for their businesses.
“For most of these participants, this is their first time setting up a table or booth and talking to many clients in person,” she said.
“It gives them a lot of confidence in their ability for people to see their product and realize what it is and it’s a lot of validation for them. They do this work all summer to hopefully see it pay off in a way that they’re able to have a lot of sales and generate a lot of leads. It should be really rewarding for them to see that outcome.”
Kabernick says entrepreneur programs that target young participants such as the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre Biz Kids programs for those aged nine to 12, set the stage for entrepreneurship as a career option. She says they partner with some of the younger children coming through the summer business programs through parents inquiring about entrepreneurship programs on a larger scale in the summer.
Summer Company Market Day will take place on Friday at Goods and Co. Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
