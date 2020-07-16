Arranging the produce

Aaron Oja of Roots to Harvest arranges produce at the Roots to Harvest market that opened for their first day.

 Brent Linton

The Roots to Harvest hosted their first market of the season, featuring produce grown on-site at their Lillie Street garden location.

This year’s market is different, as they had to put in place social distancing safety measures, hand sanitizer and masks for the COVID-19 virus.

Despite the pandemic, they had an ample variety of fresh produce, including zucchini, pickling cucumbers, strawberries, raspberries, peas, dill, cilantro, parsley, basil, lettuce, mixed greens, kales, Swiss chard, green onions and kohlrabi.

