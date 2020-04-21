Working on the masks

From left, Michelle Boyes and Lynn Villeneuve work on mask kits in the basement of The Creative.

 Leah Oberle

From home decor to sewing and distributing masks for front-line medical staff, Celine Wood has found a way to give back.

Wood is the owner of Crown and Birch, a home decor store that is one of the many shops in the city forced to close to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-March, Wood read about how the virus is spread, and knew about the need for masks — and how to sew — as she made drapery at one time.

She dug out her old sewing machine, found some fabric and started to make face masks in her living room with a pattern that was found online.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you