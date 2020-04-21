From home decor to sewing and distributing masks for front-line medical staff, Celine Wood has found a way to give back.
Wood is the owner of Crown and Birch, a home decor store that is one of the many shops in the city forced to close to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
In mid-March, Wood read about how the virus is spread, and knew about the need for masks — and how to sew — as she made drapery at one time.
She dug out her old sewing machine, found some fabric and started to make face masks in her living room with a pattern that was found online.
