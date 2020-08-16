A requirement to wear masks inside businesses and public buildings during the coronavirus pandemic in municipalities west of Thunder Bay, such as Dryden and Fort Frances, is to take effect Aug. 17.
Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, Northwestern Health Unit’s medical officer of health, said late last month the requirement is coming into effect later than other jurisdictions because “we felt the urgency was less.”
That said, Young-Hoon told a media briefing that the new requirement reflects mounting evidence that masks are effective in reducing the spread of the virus.
“We need to remain in Stage 3 (of the province’s re-opening schedule), so we can open daycares and schools,” Young-Hoon said.
Young-Hoon said the effective date was chosen to give businesses and organizations ample time to develop policies to ensure that masks are worn.
A requirement to wear masks in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas went into effect on July 24.
Young-Hoon noted health units are permitted to make their own decisions when it comes to deciding when masks must be worn “based on the needs of their communities.”
So far, the largely rural Northwestern Health Unit has recorded 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases, less than half of what’s been recorded in the Thunder Bay district.
Also on Tuesday, Young-Hoon said NWHU will no longer be listing on its website the number of confirmed virus cases in individual communities within its jurisdiction.
She said there has been some concerns of late that some people could be inadvertently identified as having COVID-19, even though health units do not release the names of infected individuals.
Young-Hoon said the prospect of being “stigmatized” could prevent people from getting tested if they have been experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever and cough.
Though municipal mayors and First Nation chiefs aren’t being contacted as individual cases arise, the health unit would let them know if there is an outbreak of numerous cases in their communities, Young-Hoon said.
In the meantime, she said, a report of a new single case doesn’t change the need to wear masks in stores and municipal buildings, practise social distancing and wash hands frequently.
Young-Hoon said masks may not be required during sporting events if social-distancing of two metres can be maintained.
