In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, everyone entering the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre will be required to wear a mask. The new protocol comes into effect today.
Dr. Stewart Kennedy says all patients, staff, visitors, essential care partners and people who come to the hospital to do business will have to wear a mask.
Much thought has gone into the decision to implement mandatory masks.
“The mask has been mandatory for staff for some time, but has not been mandatory for patients or visitors to the hospital doing out-patient diagnostics,” said Kennedy.
