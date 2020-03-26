The Ministry of Labour says it won’t require underground miners to wear masks during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, but restrictions on the maximum number of workers who can be inside elevator cages remain in place.
“We continue to be guided by the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, (but) at this time, we have no plans to mandate masks in mines,” a ministry spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Under Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act, employers must protect workers from hazards, including infectious diseases.
