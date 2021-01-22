Millions of dollars of drugs have been seized and a dozen people
arrested in an investigation led by the Thunder Bay Police Service.
About six search warrants in the city and a search warrant in Markham,
Ont., netted police nearly 12 kilograms of fentanyl, the largest
fentanyl bust made by Thunder Bay police.
Also seized in what police have called Project Valiant include 1.55
kilograms of cocaine, more than 4,000 fentanyl and fake oxycodone
pills, 846 packages of black market cannabis edibles and eight capsules
of hydromorphone.
The fentanyl seized is worth approximately $2 million on the streets in
southern Ontario, but once in Northern Ontario, its value doubles and
police estimate it would be worth $4 million.
Weapons seized include a handgun, 10 rifles, four shotguns, a crossbow,
two high-capacity magazines, two tasers and thousands of rounds of
ammunition.
Police also seized four cars, a motorcycle, fake government
identification, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and more
than $120,000 in cash.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.