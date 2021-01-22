Cops cash in on drug bust

A variety of guns were seized during Project Valiant.

 Photo submitted by Thunder Bay Police Service

Millions of dollars of drugs have been seized and a dozen people

arrested in an investigation led by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

About six search warrants in the city and a search warrant in Markham,

Ont., netted police nearly 12 kilograms of fentanyl, the largest

fentanyl bust made by Thunder Bay police.

Also seized in what police have called Project Valiant include 1.55

kilograms of cocaine, more than 4,000 fentanyl and fake oxycodone

pills, 846 packages of black market cannabis edibles and eight capsules

of hydromorphone.

The fentanyl seized is worth approximately $2 million on the streets in

southern Ontario, but once in Northern Ontario, its value doubles and

police estimate it would be worth $4 million.

Weapons seized include a handgun, 10 rifles, four shotguns, a crossbow,

two high-capacity magazines, two tasers and thousands of rounds of

ammunition.

Police also seized four cars, a motorcycle, fake government

identification, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and more

than $120,000 in cash.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you