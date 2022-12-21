Matawa First Nations says its treaty rights in the Ring of Fire mineral belt are being trampled upon while provincial and federal governments engage in “backroom deals” with other Indigenous organizations.
“The past year has unfolded a number of concerning developments directly impacting the Matawa member First Nations as Indigenous rights holders, at a pivotal and crucial moment in the lives and history of our people and land,” the agency said in a news release.
“These developments are all part and parcel of First Nations organizations positioning and aligning themselves to undermine the principled and unified positions of the Matawa Chiefs Council to date,” the release added.
In its news release, Matawa claims Nishnawbe Aski Nation is among those allegedly “compromising” Matawa’s efforts to assert its rights.
A spokesman for NAN said that agency declined to comment Tuesday.
The Thunder Bay-headquartered Matawa, which represents nine remote First Nations north-east of Thunder Bay, is calling on the federal government to establish a dedicated body that would negotiate directly with the Matawa Chiefs Council.
In a separate news release, Ring of Fire player KWG Resources backed Matawa’s proposal, saying the move would promote “communication and consensus” leading to the sharing of the region’s economic benefits.
Located 550 kilometres north-east of Thunder Bay, the Ring of Fire is believed to contain substantial deposits of nickel and chromite, a main ingredient in stainless steel production.
Mining production isn’t expected to start until after the establishment of north-south and east-west all-weather access roads, which are currently undergoing environmental reviews.
