Thunder Bay’s Mayor Bill Mauro is hoping his city’s need is recognized along with several other municipalities in the province.
On Monday, Mayor Bill Mauro participated in conference call with members of the Large Urban Mayor’s Caucus of Ontario, the Mayors and Regional Chairs of Ontario, Association of Municipalities of Ontario and The Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.
They were advocating on behalf of their communities for federal and provincial government financial help with operational deficits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You have four very large municipal associations in Ontario all speaking with one voice,” said Mauro. “Those municipal associations don’t always come together.”
For Mauro those municipal associations coming together speaks to urgency felt across the province by local leaders. Ontario municipalities, by law, are not allow to go into a deficit.
“If we don’t get some sense of what assistance we can get, if any, you start to soon get into a position of having to make some very difficult choices,” said Mauro.
