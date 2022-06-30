Mayor Bill Mauro will not seek re-election in this fall’s municipal
election.
Mauro made the announcement on Wednesday, saying he is nearing 25
years of working in politics.
“It has been an incredibly gratifying work experience and I take
great pride in the breadth of work, investment and accomplishments
within Thunder Bay and the riding of Thunder Bay Atikokan,” he said
in a news release.
Mauro was elected to Thunder Bay city council in 1997 and was
acclaimed for a second term in 2000.
In 2003, he was elected MPP for the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding until
2018.
That same year, he successfully ran for mayor of the City of Thunder
Bay.
“I want to thank the people of Thunder Bay and the provincial riding
of Thunder Bay Atikokan for their overwhelming support over the
course of eight elections,” said Mauro.
The city will have some new faces on council following the municipal
election on Oct. 24.
Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous
Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, said Mauro’s track
record of public service is to be commended.
“I wish (Mauro) well. He has spent the last 25 years in fact, in
political leadership. That’s no small feat,” said Hajdu.
“Obviously, it’s a very challenging role. It is very demanding. It’s
a lot of time away from family.
“So I’d like to thank his family and his children as well. Because
when we give ourselves as public servants, it’s actually a family
endeavour.
“And our families actually almost work beside us in some ways in
terms of the kinds of time that they give and the energy they give to
support us to be successful.
“I want to thank (Mauro) for those years, and thank him for his
vision and I know that whatever he chooses to do, he’ll be good at it."
In addition to Mauro, Neebing Coun. Cody Fraser has announced he
won’t be running again as well as long-time councillors Rebecca
Johnson and Brian McKinnon.
So far, two individuals have filed to run for mayor — Gary Mack and
Robert Szczepanski.
Current River and McKellar councillors Andrew Foulds and Brian
Hamilton, respectively, have filed their nomination papers and will
seek re-election.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Foulds had no opponents, but Lori Paras
has thrown her name in to the McKellar ward race
In the Red River ward, Jason Veltri and James Dean Marsh have filed
their nomination papers, and so far, Northwood ward has three
candidates — Bill Dell, Dominic Pasqualino and Chris Krumpholz.
Alan D. Corbett has filed to run in the Westfort ward and no one has
yet to file in the Neebing ward.
In the at-large race, Kasey Etreni, Iqbal Khan, Adetunde Ogunberu,
and Marilyn Cully have all filed as of Wednesday.
- with files from Sandi Krasowski
