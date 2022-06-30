Saying goodbye

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro has been in politics for the past 25 years.

 Chronicle-Journal file photo

Mayor Bill Mauro will not seek re-election in this fall’s municipal

election.

Mauro made the announcement on Wednesday, saying he is nearing 25

years of working in politics.

“It has been an incredibly gratifying work experience and I take

great pride in the breadth of work, investment and accomplishments

within Thunder Bay and the riding of Thunder Bay Atikokan,” he said

in a news release.

Mauro was elected to Thunder Bay city council in 1997 and was

acclaimed for a second term in 2000.

In 2003, he was elected MPP for the Thunder Bay-Atikokan riding until

2018.

That same year, he successfully ran for mayor of the City of Thunder

Bay.

“I want to thank the people of Thunder Bay and the provincial riding

of Thunder Bay Atikokan for their overwhelming support over the

course of eight elections,” said Mauro.

The city will have some new faces on council following the municipal

election on Oct. 24.

Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous

Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, said Mauro’s track

record of public service is to be commended.

“I wish (Mauro) well. He has spent the last 25 years in fact, in

political leadership. That’s no small feat,” said Hajdu.

“Obviously, it’s a very challenging role. It is very demanding. It’s

a lot of time away from family.

“So I’d like to thank his family and his children as well. Because

when we give ourselves as public servants, it’s actually a family

endeavour.

“And our families actually almost work beside us in some ways in

terms of the kinds of time that they give and the energy they give to

support us to be successful.

“I want to thank (Mauro) for those years, and thank him for his

vision and I know that whatever he chooses to do, he’ll be good at it."

In addition to Mauro, Neebing Coun. Cody Fraser has announced he

won’t be running again as well as long-time councillors Rebecca

Johnson and Brian McKinnon.

So far, two individuals have filed to run for mayor — Gary Mack and

Robert Szczepanski.

Current River and McKellar councillors Andrew Foulds and Brian

Hamilton, respectively, have filed their nomination papers and will

seek re-election.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Foulds had no opponents, but Lori Paras

has thrown her name in to the McKellar ward race

In the Red River ward, Jason Veltri and James Dean Marsh have filed

their nomination papers, and so far, Northwood ward has three

candidates — Bill Dell, Dominic Pasqualino and Chris Krumpholz.

Alan D. Corbett has filed to run in the Westfort ward and no one has

yet to file in the Neebing ward.

In the at-large race, Kasey Etreni, Iqbal Khan, Adetunde Ogunberu,

and Marilyn Cully have all filed as of Wednesday.

with files from Sandi Krasowski