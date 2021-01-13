In recognizing the dire need for COVID vaccines in Thunder Bay and
Northwestern Ontario, Mayor Bill Mauro reached out to Ontario Premier
Doug Ford and General (Ret’d) Rick Hillier, the province’s COVID-19
Vaccine Distribution Task Force chairman this week.
In his letter, Mauro stressed concern of hospital capacity in Thunder
Bay and Northwestern Ontario.
He wrote, “In March, I communicated with several regional mayors asking
them to work with the province and their local health officials to
ensure they are as ready as they can be in their district hospitals to
manage any outbreak that might occur, understanding how quickly Thunder
Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre could be overwhelmed.”
He stressed the importance of Thunder Bay avoiding the situation
playing out in southern Ontario where some hospitals cannot meet
patient need and require transfer to other hospitals with capacity.
“It is also important to know that health acuity numbers are worse in
Northwestern Ontario than they are in other parts of the province,” he
added.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
