Pushing for more vaccine

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro wrote to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and

General (Ret.) Rick Hillier to receive more vaccine.

In recognizing the dire need for COVID vaccines in Thunder Bay and

Northwestern Ontario, Mayor Bill Mauro reached out to Ontario Premier

Doug Ford and General (Ret’d) Rick Hillier, the province’s COVID-19

Vaccine Distribution Task Force chairman this week.

In his letter, Mauro stressed concern of hospital capacity in Thunder

Bay and Northwestern Ontario.

He wrote, “In March, I communicated with several regional mayors asking

them to work with the province and their local health officials to

ensure they are as ready as they can be in their district hospitals to

manage any outbreak that might occur, understanding how quickly Thunder

Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre could be overwhelmed.”

He stressed the importance of Thunder Bay avoiding the situation

playing out in southern Ontario where some hospitals cannot meet

patient need and require transfer to other hospitals with capacity.

“It is also important to know that health acuity numbers are worse in

Northwestern Ontario than they are in other parts of the province,” he

added.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

