Thunder Bay’s mayor wants masks to be mandatory in indoor public spaces and on public transit to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Bill Mauro plans to bring a resolution forward to city council on July 20 asking council to support a motion asking the Thunder Bay District Health Unit to consider an order making masks mandatory for indoor public spaces.
Mauro said the city has been advised it does not have legal authority to make the order itself as a municipality.
“There is uncertainty in the community as we see other cities move forward with municipal bylaws on this topic,” he said in a news release. “The province has been clear to this point, that they will not make masks mandatory even though they and medical professionals are recommending their use. I am asking those same professionals to make a determination on the appropriateness of this approach.”
Earlier in the spring, council defeated a similar motion 10-3.
