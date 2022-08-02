A sudden death investigation is now being treated as a homicide by city police.
Thunder Bay police officers responded to a weapons call at around 2:20 p.m. on Friday in the 800 block area of McMillan Street. Police say the initial incident happened at a residential address in the area and upon arrival, they found a deceased adult male.
The major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation and a police presence remained in the area as of Sunday. A post-mortem examination is pending.
As of late Monday afternoon, police had not disclosed the identity of the deceased man.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
