Lakehead University president and vice-chancellor Moira McPherson will not seek another term at the helm of the university.
The news was made public to the university community after the board of governors was informed of McPherson’s decision to decline further terms.
In the letter, McPherson said it has been an absolute privilege to serve over her 35-year career with Lakehead. McPherson’s last 12 years have been in senior leadership positions. She plans to complete her current term as president and vice-chancellor of the university.
McPherson took over the role as president from Brian Stevenson in 2018.
She gave no reason for the departure other than she gave “many months of deep thought and consideration,” to the decision.
McPherson cites pride in the “ongoing progress to advance Indigenous strategic and academic priorities as we have forged new relationships with leaders, organizations, Institutes, and our Ogimaawin Indigenous Education Council (OIEC). Continuing to authentically action those priorities and commitments, together, remains atop my most important undertakings.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.