More than 200 meals had gone out the door within the first hour of
the doors opening at the Dew Drop Inn on Monday as volunteers
assembled traditional turkey dinners for patrons on Thanksgiving Day.
“Our Thanksgiving meal is an invitation to the community to anyone
who is unable to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner to come visit us,” said
Michael Quibell, executive director of the Dew Drop Inn.
With 200 meals out the doors so quickly on Monday, Quibell said they
expected to serve around 600 by the day’s end and they were prepared
with 500 pounds of turkey cooked for the occasion.
That number is much higher than the 375 meals served on Thanksgiving
last year.
“It’s a sign of the times,” said Quibell, noting rising food and gas
prices making life more expensive in the Northwest.
“I think that’s why we’re so busy.
“It’s a struggle for people to make ends meet, put food on the table
every day, especially turkey dinner. That’s not a cheap meal to create.
“Everyone deserves a good meal and, at the holidays, I think everyone
should have access to a turkey dinner.”
Gary Christian has volunteered at the Dew Drop Inn every holiday for
the last 12 years with his family and has also noticed the need growing.
“There are lots of people here who are hungry and scared with Covid
and everything that’s going on,” he said. “It’s nice to come here to
make sure they can have a good meal every day. It’s important because
without food and water, what do we have? It’s not much.”
Quibell said volunteers like the Christians are the backbone of the
Dew Drop Inn and noted the Christians are staples at the holidays and
are put to work assembling the meals as they can get them out quickly.
