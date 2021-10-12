Helping out

From left, Gary Christian, Stephen Reist, Helen Christian and

Montana Christian make an assembly line to fill takeout containers

with traditional Thanksgiving dinners at the Dew Drop Inn on Monday.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

More than 200 meals had gone out the door within the first hour of

the doors opening at the Dew Drop Inn on Monday as volunteers

assembled traditional turkey dinners for patrons on Thanksgiving Day.

“Our Thanksgiving meal is an invitation to the community to anyone

who is unable to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner to come visit us,” said

Michael Quibell, executive director of the Dew Drop Inn.

With 200 meals out the doors so quickly on Monday, Quibell said they

expected to serve around 600 by the day’s end and they were prepared

with 500 pounds of turkey cooked for the occasion.

That number is much higher than the 375 meals served on Thanksgiving

last year.

“It’s a sign of the times,” said Quibell, noting rising food and gas

prices making life more expensive in the Northwest.

“I think that’s why we’re so busy.

“It’s a struggle for people to make ends meet, put food on the table

every day, especially turkey dinner. That’s not a cheap meal to create.

“Everyone deserves a good meal and, at the holidays, I think everyone

should have access to a turkey dinner.”

Gary Christian has volunteered at the Dew Drop Inn every holiday for

the last 12 years with his family and has also noticed the need growing.

“There are lots of people here who are hungry and scared with Covid

and everything that’s going on,” he said. “It’s nice to come here to

make sure they can have a good meal every day. It’s important because

without food and water, what do we have? It’s not much.”

Quibell said volunteers like the Christians are the backbone of the

Dew Drop Inn and noted the Christians are staples at the holidays and

are put to work assembling the meals as they can get them out quickly.