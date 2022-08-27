Longlac’s medical clinic has started a search for a new doctor well in advance of a vacancy expected to occur next spring.
The clinic, which comes under the umbrella of Thunder Bay’s NorWest Community Health Centre (CHC), is looking to recruit a doctor at a difficult time: many parts of the country are facing a physician shortage, particularly rural areas.
“Given the shortages in rural communities across the country, we are starting the search for a physician to serve the Longlac community now,” NorWest CHC chief executive officer Juanita Lawson said in a news release.
The Longlac clinic currently has one doctor serving a population of 1,800. It recently hired a nurse practitioner, the news release said.
