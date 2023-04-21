The wait continues for Neebing resident Joseph Zawada to put a medical clinic on his property in the municipality.
Zawada went before council to ask questions regarding his application to erect a medical facility and the status on an appeal opposing the move from Thunder Bay Co-op Farm Supplies at Wednesday’s Municipality of Neebing regular council meeting.
Although he did receive some answers on the application, there were still questions looming on the topic of the appeal.
“There’s certain facets outside my control that are preventing me from moving forward (with the filed appeal),” Neebing clerk-treasurer Erika Kromm said. “It involves people that I can’t discuss in open session. It’s a personnel matter and I can’t discuss this.”
Zawada, who owns a 27 1/2-acre piece of property at the corner of Boundry Drive and Highway 61, went before Neebing council twice in 2019 asking for zoning and official plan amendments to have his land zoned rural/general commercial rather than agricultural, which council approved in August of that year.
Municipality of Neebing Mayor Mark Thibert said he and council are doing everything in their power to have Zawada’s application completed.
“We’ve gone on record as council indicating that we fully support your application,” said Thibert, who said he is not involved in a potential opposing group to build a medical clinic as it is a conflict of interest. “Whatever we’ve been able to physically submit as a municipality as it is required for you, we have done so.
“There has been a challenge in acquiring some additional documents that have been required for your submission and, as well, there has also been obstacles related to an appeal that was put in in regards to your application.
“I’m not privy to any of those particular things, but I can tell you that any of the obstacles that I have since learned about . . . that the obstacles in obtaining the final documents that will be required to support your application are being looked at.”
Thibert indicated that the municipality will be issuing a timeline to ensure that the additional documents will be in administration’s hands within two business weeks.
Zawada’s plans are to bring a medical clinic to Neebing that includes doctors, X-ray apparatus, physiotherapy, dentistry and a pharmacy.
During regular agenda business, council carried a motion that would see TBT Engineering rent out the Blake Hall basement on a non-exclusive licence, apply for funding for renovations to Blake Hall and tweaked the 2023 budget in regards to fire expenses, roads, road materials and recycling.
Council also turned down participating in a study on northern communities under a population of 10,000 and consulting on the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s new provincial planning statement, but did endorse correspondence from the Town of Essex regarding surplus proceeds from tax sales.
