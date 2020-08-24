Two medical companies, Radialis Medical and RegenMed will benefit from $845,566 in funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.
“We are on the move here in Thunder Bay,” says MP Greg Rickford, minister of energy, northern development and mines, who visited the city with three separate funding announcements on Tuesday.
“The Ontario government places a high priority in what Thunder Bay does and as the member of provincial parliament for Kenora-Rainy River, my constituents have an invested interest into what’s going on here because this is where we come for our advanced health services and diagnostics.”
Radialis Medical will receive a $434,000 cut of the funding for the development of a low-dose positron emission tomography system, which is an advanced nuclear imaging system that detects breast cancer with lower radiation exposure and clearer imaging.
RegenMed will receive $411,655 for the development of DermGen, a product that will heal diabetic foot ulcers, and treat burns, acute and chronic wounds.
Rickford says three communities, Koochaching, Naicatchewenin and Rainy River First Nations have formed a partnership together and are currently working closely with RegenMed.
“We are considering some kind of program down there to support skin care on site in the Rainy River district,” he said. “The ability to have a world-class sophisticated partner, who’s in Thunder Bay — it gives me goose bumps.”
With Radialis Medical, Rickford says “we are on the cutting edge here in Thunder Bay,” for technology that will serve the world in breast cancer and prostate cancer detection.
“The need to diagnose breast cancer did not stop during the pandemic. . . . The diabetes did not stop for COVID-19,” he said. “We saw a slowdown at the height of stage one pandemic but we are back on the move.”
Rickford also announced surge funding for hospitals to recover from “the fact that not all the diagnostic care was being provided due to the demands of COVID.”
“It’s time to reorient ourselves to some of the other things that never stopped as a result of the pandemic.”
Rickford also announced $690, 000 in funding for cardiovascular care at the Thunder Bay Regioanl Health Sciences Centre, and for the Nokiiwin Tribal Council’s We Are Living Well program.
