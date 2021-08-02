The Northern Ontario School of Medicine says it has received full accreditation of their educational program leading to the MD degree.
The accreditation process is voluntary for institutions, and through it they receive an extensive peer evaluation relating to their compliance of accepted standards for education quality.
The Committee on Accreditation of Canadian Medical Schools oversees the process.
The review for the Northern Ontario School of Medicine had to be done as a virtual visit due to the pandemic and the school was the first in Canada to be done in virtual format.
“I congratulate NOSM faculty, staff and students who worked hard to maintain full accreditation of the MD program,” said Dr. Lee Toner, NOSM interim associate dean of undergraduate medical education, in a news release.
“Events from this past year have really been challenging for our medical school. I’m proud of our commitment to continuous quality improvement and the dedication to finding solutions, particularly when obstacles are outside of our control.”
Along with the pandemic challenge, Laurentian University, which is associated with NOSM for degree granting, became insolvent with protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.
The proceeding under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act has implications on some standards of accreditation that the Northern Ontario School of Medicine will monitor.
“With legislation passed on June 3, 2021 to make NOSM a stand-alone university, we continue our commitment to the strategic priority of maintaining the highest standards of accreditation across all our programs,” stated Sarita Verma, NOSM dean, president and CEO.
“The school will continue its mission to improve the health of Northern Ontarians by being socially accountable in its education and research programs and advocating for health equity,” said Verma.
The Northern Ontario School of Medicine signed an agreement with the Okanagan Charter.
The Okanagan Charter is an international charter that provides principles and a framework required to become a campus that promotes health and well-being.
“The health and well-being of NOSM learners, faculty and staff is a top priority as we transition from a medical school to a university,” said Verma.
