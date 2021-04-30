The Northern Ontario School of Medicine has received the Rural Medical Education Award from the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada.
This latest honour marks the 10th time that the medical school has been recognized with the award.
The Rural Medical Education Award is presented each year to a Canadian medical school that encourages students to pursue further training in rural medicine.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
