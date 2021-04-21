The Ontario government has again affirmed their support for the Northern Ontario School of Medicine as an independent medical school.
The proposed legislation to make the school of medicine an independent university recognizes that it has an ongoing reputation of delivering high-quality degree programming, said a statement from the minister of Colleges and Universities, Ross Romano.
The legislation will allow the medical school to continue to give the same degrees but under its own name.
