Gearing up for the big start

Teachers with the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board were busy getting classrooms ready for new students on Friday.

 Jodi Lundmark

Despite new health and safety protocols in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, Rebecca Piccinato is ready to be back in the classroom teaching this fall.

“I’m excited to be back and I’m excited to have our kids back in class,” she said. “I think it’s important our kids are in class.”

Piccinato teaches a Grade 1/2 split class at St. Vincent School and said she is happy to live in Thunder Bay where COVID-19 infection numbers have been low.

