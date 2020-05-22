The Finlandia Association has voted to liquidate its assets, which
include the 110-year-old Finnish Labour Temple and Hoito Restaurant.
The decision was made by membership after a five-hour teleconference
meeting Wednesday evening; the special general meeting was called after
the group defaulted on a March 2020 payment to the Royal Bank of Canada
(RBC) of less than $2,000.
The Hoito Restaurant has been closed since mid-March because of the
COVID-19 pandemic and is why the association couldn’t make its payment.
A request for a deferral of the bi-monthly payment was denied by the
bank.
The Finlandia Association’s total debt amounts to more than $1 million,
including $290,000 to RBC.
