The Finlandia Association has voted to liquidate its assets, which

include the 110-year-old Finnish Labour Temple and Hoito Restaurant.

The decision was made by membership after a five-hour teleconference

meeting Wednesday evening; the special general meeting was called after

the group defaulted on a March 2020 payment to the Royal Bank of Canada

(RBC) of less than $2,000.

The Hoito Restaurant has been closed since mid-March because of the

COVID-19 pandemic and is why the association couldn’t make its payment.

A request for a deferral of the bi-monthly payment was denied by the

bank.

The Finlandia Association’s total debt amounts to more than $1 million,

including $290,000 to RBC.

