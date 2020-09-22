For the second time this year, Nipigon residents are noticing a stepped-up police presence in town.
Provincial police said Monday they would be maintaining the presence following the arrests of two men accused in last week’s alleged abduction and beating of an unidentified man.
Police said the alleged victim was sent to hospital with “significant” injuries after he was confined and beaten with a firearm. Police said officers began investigating following a report that was made on Sept. 14.
According to police, the man managed to escape his captors and was assisted by a person investigators are calling a “witness.”
In April this year, a heightened police presence occurred while officers combed over ground and waterways in what was believed to be a search for 26-year-old Thunder Bay resident Alyssa Turnbull.
Turnbull, who had been believed to be in the Nipigon area, has yet to be located. At the time, police dismissed rumours swirling in the town that officers had found a body or body parts.
In regard to last week’s incident, police have charged both Thunder Bay resident Andrew Otway, 29, and 32-year-old Billy John Thompson, of Nipigon, with kidnapping while using firearms, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon “and a variety of firearms-related offences,” a provincial police news release said.
Both accused men remained in custody Monday. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Police say the alleged abduction remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
