Provincial police have identified two Manitoba men who died last Friday when a pickup truck they were travelling in crashed head-on into a transport truck west of Kenora.
Police said Steinbach residents Colin Clay, 51, and 21-year-old Jonathan Martens died at the scene in the Highway 17A crash.
Officers were sent to the scene in the area of Clearwater Bay around 12 p.m. The transport’s driver was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information can contact Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
