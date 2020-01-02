Drawing a winner

From left, Irene Dahl, member of Open Minds committee, and Jennifer Hyslop, chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, draw the winning ticket for the Open Minds 50/50 Lottery Draw on Tuesday.

 BRENT LINTON

Last year ended on a positive note for the Canadian Mental Health Association, which received a financial boost from the Open Minds 50/50 Lottery Draw on Tuesday.

“Part of our mandate is to spur conversation,” said Grant Eklund, committee chair for Open Minds.

Eklund said the name of the new committee, Open Minds, reflects a lot of what they are trying to do and the 50/50 lottery draw helped achieve that.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you