Last year ended on a positive note for the Canadian Mental Health Association, which received a financial boost from the Open Minds 50/50 Lottery Draw on Tuesday.
“Part of our mandate is to spur conversation,” said Grant Eklund, committee chair for Open Minds.
Eklund said the name of the new committee, Open Minds, reflects a lot of what they are trying to do and the 50/50 lottery draw helped achieve that.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.