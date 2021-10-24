NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa chastised the provincial government this week for ignoring “an epidemic” of suicide among Indigenous people in the remote north.
“This year we have had multiple young people die by suicide in Eabametoong, Webequie, Wunnumin Lake, and Poplar Hill First Nations,” Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) told the legislature last week.
“The mental health crisis that exists across the North is not letting up.”
Mamakwa noted the suicide rate among Canadian Indigenous people is 24 per 100,000 — three times higher than the country’s average.
“And in Kiiwetinoong, it is much higher,” Mamakwa said.
Mamakwa urged the province to provide mental-health support services in the far north, saying it can’t expect the federal government to carry the load on its own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.