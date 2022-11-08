Results of a mental-health survey sponsored by the Northwestern Health Unit should be known early in the new year.
The telephone survey aims “to learn more about local mental health-related perceptions, attitudes, and behaviours in communities” west of Thunder Bay, a NWHU news release said Monday.
Callers will identify themselves as representatives from Prairie Research Associates, which is based in Winnipeg.
The calls are “legitimate, and the health unit encourages the public to participate in the survey,” the news release said.
