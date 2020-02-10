For the last four or five years, Maureen Page has put on her running shoes and hit the track in February to run in support of children’s mental health.
On Sunday, Page joined a group of runners at the Lakehead University Hangar in the 10 kilometre run as part of the 11th annual charity walk and run for the Children’s Centre Foundation.
“It’s kind of in the mid-winter training zone, it’s a good gauge to see where I’m at,” said Page, who has been running for 30 years. “And it’s a good fundraiser for the Children’s Centre. It goes to a good cause.”
