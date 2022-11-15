A study released Monday from Lakehead University and the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board has found that 60 per cent of people experiencing homelessness in the community are not from the City of Thunder Bay.
The study shows that many people migrate to the city for help with housing, health care, and social services.
“This study gives us a preliminary answer to the question of why so many people who experience homelessness in the city are from out of town,” said Ravi Gokani, assistant professor in Lakehead’s school of social work, in a news release.
Individuals also come to the city for social factors such as family or friends, or for a sense of community. They also come for economic reasons, like the promise of employment or education, revealed the study.
“Some of the findings were suggested by previous research, while other results were quite novel and surprising,” Gokani said. “I think the study also raises several other questions for research and policy that might be investigated in the future. Overall, we have an evidence base and set of lessons on which to build.”
“If a clearer picture is realized on why some people come to Thunder Bay and then become homeless, then it opens the door to seeking opportunities to avoid the situation,” said Ken Ranta, director of integrated services with the TBDSSAB. “It may, for example, involve linking newcomers to the city with supports and developing a plan to support their needs.”
The research for the study stemmed from TBDSSAB’s 2018 Point-in-Time count of the homeless population. That initiative showed two out of three people experiencing homelessness migrated from outside of Thunder Bay and 20 per cent were from outside of Ontario.
The study received $22,000 in funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada Connections program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.