While the warmer-than-usual temperatures in Thunder Bay last month weren’t record breaking, you would have to go back 14 years to find a January that was warmer than the one that just ended.
“The last time it was this warm or warmer was back in 2006, -2.2 (Celsius) was the average daytime high,” said Gerald Cheng, meteorologist with Environment Canada. “That’s quite something actually.”
This year the average daytime high in January was around -4.1 C, said Cheng “and it should be about -8.6.”
“To put it in perspective, 2017 wasn’t that bad either,” said Cheng. “It was -4.6, so it was still considered mild just three years ago.”
Despite the overall milder month, January did bring a few days of cold with temperatures dipping down to -22 C and -23 C, explained Cheng, adding that the warmer trend was due to the see-saw characteristics of the jet stream.
“If it sinks somewhere it has to rise somewhere else,” said Cheng. “Over the last month it was sinking in western Canada instead of over where we are, so that’s why we haven’t experienced really cold temperatures that normally in Thunder Bay we get from time to time.”
The average temperatures were higher than seasonal because the jet stream wasn’t pulling arctic air down from the north into Northwestern Ontario for extended periods of time, explained Cheng.
Precipitation in January was 29 millimetres compared to the normal 31 millimetres, while snow on the ground by the end of the month was measured at 31 centimetres, just three centimetres shy of typical amounts.
Over the next couple of weeks temperatures are expected to be more seasonal, explained Cheng, with daytime highs between -7 C and -8 C, although the temperature is expected to dip below -10 C today.
“But it’s just one day,” said Cheng. “On Wednesday our temperatures will go back up again so it’s going to be up and down at least into Friday before we settle into the more normal temperatures.”
