Today is Military Family Appreciation Day, a nationally recognized day for Canadian military families.
The day, held annually on the third Friday in September, was created to honour those who stand beside the uniform.
“The families of our Canadian Armed Forces members are tremendously important, but often the forgotten glue that keeps everything together back home when our brave men and women in uniform are doing their jobs to keep Canadians safe here and around the world,” said Rick Ekstein, co-founder and chairman of the board for Together We Stand, an advocacy group for honouring military families.
“Their fellow Canadians are often unaware of the enormous sacrifices and long separations from loved ones that these families endure.”
The day is meant to give families “the recognition they deserve,” Together We Stand says on its website. “A day to educate Canadians about the impact they make on this country.”
Working closely with members of Parliament from every federal political party, Together We Stand says they established the special day through the introduction and passage of a unanimous consent motion in the House of Commons on June 19, 2019.
