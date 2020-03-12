Thunder Bay firefighters are probing a blaze that hit the Resolute Forest Products mill in Thunder Bay on Wednesday.
The blaze in two of the mill’s dumpers around 7:30 a.m. put out “heavy smoke,” the city fire service said.
Six fire pumpers and a ladder truck were brought to the scene at 2001 Neebing Avenue, where the fire was put out quicky with the help of mill fire crews and the on-site suppression system that had activated.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
