The province has earmarked $10 million so that Indigenous people experiencing homelessness or other issues can pay their rent, access supportive housing and avoid resorting to homeless shelters.
“This funding that centres on supports for mental health and addictions is vital for supporting the people we serve in urban, rural, and northern areas across Ontario,” Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services chair Coralee McGuire-Cyrette said Thursday in a news release.
The province said the amount will become an annual allotment. Though the money can be used for “longer-term housing solutions such as transitional housing,” it’s not intended for new capital projects, said a Municipal Affairs and Housing spokesman.
